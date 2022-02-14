Valentine's Day 2022: 'It isn’t easy to deal with the fact that your marriage is discussed publicly', says Neha Bhasin

For Neha Bhasin, love means the most beautiful, supreme, and highest power in the world. She says that there is no frequency or energy that surpasses it. “For me, love means everything, the very life force of who we are, the very existence of human beings, it’s the very air we breathe,” states the singer and songwriter who married fellow composer Sameer Uddin.

Neha, who rose to fame with the song "Kuchh Khaas" (Fashion), went on to deliver hit tracks such as "Dhunki"(Mere Brother Ki Dulhan), "Asalaam-e-Ishqum" (Gunday), "Swag Se Swagat" (Tiger Zinda Hai), and "Chashni" (Bharat) among others.

This Valentine’s Day, Neha spills the beans on how she found her soulmate, what sets him apart, and more.

Sameer and Neha met when they were teenagers, after a common friend of theirs wanted them to collaborate on a song.

Neha says that they never liked each other back then. It was many years later, that they met for another professional rendezvous, which kickstarted their friendship.

She says, “Our first official meeting happened in Mumbai in 2010 when I had just finished working on my album “Tabaah” and I wanted him to hear it. That same friend of ours reconnected us and said we should work together and meet more often. And that’s how we connected. Two people who loved music.”

According to Bhasin, Sameer had a crush on her but she had “friend-zoned” him in order to avoid messing things up, and simply remain good friends. “At that point, I was not sure what I want, whereas he was, so he made the first move,” she says.

Although initially hesitant, within two to three years of their courtship, Neha knew that if she ever got married it would be only to Sameer.

She recalls, “I wasn’t too inclined to get married. It’s that same thing that people like me have, a fear of marriage and the ending of youth and all of that. But I did tell my mother that the only person I see myself settling with would be Sameer.”

The two mutually decided to tie the knot after Sameer proposed to Neha in Japan with a beautiful ring.

“Marriage was not always on the cards, but eventually yes, I never wanted to be alone and obviously wanted to have a companion, who I can love and share my life with. I remember asking my mother, ‘Mumma why should I get married?’, and she said so that there’s somebody who can witness your life and you can witness theirs,” adds Bhasin.

In 2016, Neha married Sameer in Tuscany, Italy.

When asked what is the best part about being married, the songstress explains, “You can share each other with your families and have a family of your own if you wish. I mean, of course, you can do that without getting married as well but there is something about feeling all-inclusive within your families once you’re married. When we got married, we went on a lot of beautiful vacations together with each other’s families.”

Neha, now a well-known face, thanks to her stint in Bigg Boss OTT, attracted criticism and trolling of all sorts on social media. But the singer continues to remain headstrong, with her husband by her side.

“It isn’t easy to deal with the fact that your marriage is being discussed publicly. My life was fairly personal before I became a part of Bigg Boss. Since ours is an inter-faith marriage, there were things that were said about me and him. Sameer is a very private person; he doesn’t even like to get his pictures clicked or be in videos. For him, it becomes even more difficult than it is for me. I am very protective of him and I don’t want any harm to ever come to him. So, that becomes slightly difficult and challenging at times,” says Neha.

With that being said, Neha loves Sameer for being non-judgemental of who she is as a person. She adds, “For somebody who is judged, misunderstood all her life, he understands me like the back of his hand, accepts me for who I am, and often also helps me understand myself better. He’s also a very self-assured and secured person, a very rare quality.”

About a week ago, Neha tested positive for COVID-19. Speaking of her plans for Valentine’s Day, she concludes, “We both are just coming out of COVID-19, so I think we would just want to cozy in and probably have a warm dinner together and just watch some sitcoms that we like. At this point, I’m just happy that we both have recovered and that’s a big Valentine’s Day gift in itself. Just lots of hugging, cuddling, canoodling, would be my favourite way to celebrate it.”

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:30 AM IST