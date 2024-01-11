Neetu Kapoor Says She Has 'Mini Battle' With Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan Over Raha: 'I Instruct The Help To Teach Her To Say Papa'

Veteran stars Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman recently graced the couch in the recent episode of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan 8'.

During a conversation with the show's host Karan Johar, the 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' actor gave special relationship advice to her son Ranbir and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt.

KJo asked the actor about one thing from her marriage that she wished Alia and Ranbir would embrace. To which Neetu replied, "Nothing. Because in today's day and age, do what you want to do. Just be happy. And also, every generation is different. What I went through, I can't expect them to do the same thing, so they know their own vibe."

Neetu also spoke about her granddaughter Raha and also revealed details about the friendly 'mini battle' she engages in with Alia and her mother, Soni Razdan, regarding Raha.

She said "At my home, the baby is growing. I keep instructing the help to tell her to say papa. But Soni says to tell her to say mumma." To Karan added, "You're having this mini battle."

Neetu continued and said "So, I went the other day to the house and Alia told me, 'Oh, by the way, she said mumma. So, I said, she didn't say mumma but she said mum-mum. So, don't be so happy," she laughed added that she's saying da-da and not na-na. so I'm happy with that."

Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in 'Letters to Mr Khanna'. The film also features Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath. Directed by Milind Dhaimade, the film is touted as a "coming-of-age story" which will capture the beautiful and relatable relationship between a mother and her son. It is being made under Lionsgate India Studios.