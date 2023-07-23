Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan Actor Rajveer Singh On His Career: I’m Happy Working In TV

Rajveer Singh | Pic: Instagram/rajveer__singh

Rajveer Singh is currently seen as Abir Bagchi in the show Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan. It also stars Kamya Panjabi and Aastha Sharma. It premiered on Colors TV on July 10. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

How did you begin your career in the world of glitz and glamour?

I was working in the corporate world. I worked as the EP for YRF (marketing and events) . I had put on a lot of weight then I reduced it and now I am here.

How did you join YRF marketing?

When I had come to Mumbai, since I was looking for a job and I came across a vacancy out there, I applied for it. I had joined as an intern. Then I did some events with the Moranis. I was with Optimystix. I was also keen to take up direction. But because of my looks and persona, my folks encouraged me to take up acting as a profession.

Why did you not get a chance to work in YRF projects?

No idea. Though, I tried all over not only in YRF but also in Dharma. At times luck plays a pivotal role in taking your life ahead.

You are playing the male lead in Neerja. How happy are you professionally?

I’m happy working in TV. Here you get to work on a regular basis and also learn to face the cameras. Maybe, if I would have worked in YRF projects, my acting skills wouldn’t be so great. Working here is like getting brushed nicely. Now, working on a daily basis, I have garnered a huge confidence within myself on par with facing the cameras.

What role are you playing in Neerja?

I’m playing the lead role Abir. How he falls in love with a girl from Sonagachi and how he brings her home defying his family and the society forms the crux of the story.

Did you always wanted to be an actor?

Yes, I was always keen to be an actor. But every individual comes across certain phases in life. At times I felt like trying becoming a sportsman, and at times wanted to be a pilot or something else. No sooner you gain maturity then you get focused on one thing and go on with it. I always say… jis kaam mein mazaa nahin aa raha ho, woh kaam karo hi mat. Yes, marketing I left because mazaa nahin aa raha tha. Also, if I had to take up a job then I could have been living in my hometown Haryana and I wouldn’t have come to Mumbai.

How do you find working in TV?

Since I’m passionate about acting, I feel great here. In fact working for eight to nine hours on a daily basis I still feel fresh and enjoy my work. Whatever you love, you don’t get bored doing that.

In real life you are a married man. Is your wife not insecure?

No, my wife is not insecure. She is so pretty and confident.

Being in this field one can have extra marital affairs. Your thoughts?

No, why would I go in for an extra marital affair? I have a beautiful and caring wife and she prepares good food. To be honest, I’m here to work. I feel there is nothing above your family.

