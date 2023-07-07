Neerja Actress Kamya Panjabi On Her Childhood Struggles: My Mom Sold All Her Ornaments For My Medical Care

Kamya Panjabi |

Kamya Panjabi will soon be seen as Didun in the TV show Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan. It will premiere on Colors TV on July 10. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

Are you playing the protagonist in the show?

I don’t get into categorising my character as protagonist or antagonist. I’m playing a mind blowing character which they have written superbly. My character has her ups and downs. She is powerful and full of life. Thodi thodi Kamya hai yehi kahungi, puri nahin hai.

What are the similarities between you and Didun?

She is strong headed. You should have the power to take your decisions yourself like me.

How would you describe your professional journey?

It has been a roller coaster ride and I have received loads of love from the audience. The makers have put their trust in me so I have more responsibility now.

Go on…

I have had a struggling journey but yet it has been a nice one. I always wanted to be an actor. Now when people praise my work, it feels great. We feel all that painstaking efforts continuously working for 20 to 12 hours has borne fruit. I would leave my daughter all alone at home. I couldn't give her much time. She is going to be 14 now.

Do you feel that God has showered all the blessings on you?

After I got married again, upar wale ne sar par haath rakha to life thodi easy ho gayi. Before that, it’s been a struggle to raise my child all by myself. Aap logon ne bahut pyaar diya and I’m happy it’s been going great. I just wish to get all the blessings from one and all.

You are an inspiration to many women. What are your strengths?

It’s a huge thing for me to know that women get empowered after watching the way I have conducted my life both professionally and personally well. I am working towards empowering women folk. I speak on this issue by giving interviews. I also raise my voice for women empowerment.

Do you feel women are able to live their life their way?

In these times I still feel women continue living in a submissive way. I don’t think there is any need for any women to live a fearful life. You are complete in yourself. Kisi se kyun dabna? Whatever changes have come I’m happy about all those changes. The strength that women possess needs to come out in totality.

Determination, dedication and devotion are also your qualities. When did you learn these qualities and imbibe them?

When I was young, I was sick. I have seen my parents struggling for me to keep me fit and fine and they were concerned about my health. My parents had to keep visiting the hospital frequently. My mom had sold off all her ornaments in order to bear the expenses for my medical care. I remember when I was weak and feeble, my mother would always murmur these words in my ears, ‘Tu to bahut strong hai give up mat karna’. She is my inspiration. That sentence got imprinted in my mind ki main to strong hoon.

Do you feel that today’s generation gives up on life easily?

Yes. It needs to be discussed at length but as you asked I’m sharing a few thoughts… Relationship mein problem hota hai to suicide kar lete hai. If they don’t fare well in their examination, they jump from their rooftop. Because of these issues, they should not feel defeated, rather should face it and come out of it. Love yourself, give yourself a chance, work hard and as I said never give up.