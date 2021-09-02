Neena Gupta roped in for Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit 'The Intern'

Badhaai Ho turned the fortunes of two veteran actors — Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Both have expressed their undying gratitude to the film’s director, Amit Sharma, for the love they received from the audience. In fact, Gupta had once said she would have quit acting if Badhaai Ho hadn’t come along.

Reacting to this Amit Sharma says, “It is kind of Neenaji and Gajrajji. But it’s their own talent, hard work and their good fortune that they’ve come to this belated stardom. Neenaji’s career is now rocking. She is so much in demand that she has to turn down roles. Gajrajji tells me his life and career have changed completely.”

Now, buzz is, Gupta has been roped in for the much-anticipated Hindi remake of the Hollywood superhit, The Intern. The movie, featuring Deepika Padukone (playing Anne Hathaway’s character) and Amitabh Bachchan (stepping into Robert De Niro’s shoes), is being helmed by the Badhaai Ho director. Speaking about casting Gupta in the film, Amit said “Gajrajji has a solid part in my Maidaan (starring Ajay Devgn). There was no role for Neenaji in the movie, but she is definitely a part of my next film, The Intern,” Amit informs.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 07:00 AM IST