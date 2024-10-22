 Neena Gupta Reveals Ex-Boyfriend Borrowed Money From Her To Buy Cigarettes: 'Thank God Shaadi Nahi Ki'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNeena Gupta Reveals Ex-Boyfriend Borrowed Money From Her To Buy Cigarettes: 'Thank God Shaadi Nahi Ki'

Neena Gupta Reveals Ex-Boyfriend Borrowed Money From Her To Buy Cigarettes: 'Thank God Shaadi Nahi Ki'

While explaining how she never borrowed money from people, Neena said that she is the one who mostly lends out money, but not with the intention to get it back

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actress Neena Gupta recently revealed that she worked as a waitress and helper at Prithvi Cafe when she moved to Mumbai from Delhi to venture into movies. She shared that her then-boyfriend mocked her for it, but at the same time would borrow money from her for his needs.

While explaining how she never borrowed money from people, Neena told Siddharth Kannan that she is the one who mostly lends out money, but not with the intention to get it back. "It makes no sense if you wait for them to repay you, because it hurts the relationship," she said.

She then went on to reveal that both she and her boyfriend were jobless when they moved to Mumbai at a young age, and she would make bharta and Irish coffee at Prithvi Cafe, and in return, the owner would give her free dinner.

Read Also
Nani Neena Gupta Shares FIRST Photo Of Masaba & Satyadeep Misra's Newborn Daughter
article-image

"One day, my boyfriend came, and I think he was drunk, and he asked if I had come all the way from Delhi only to become a waitress. He mocked me, despite me paying for his cigarette money. He was questioning me for working hard, but wasn’t bothered about borrowing money from me," she shared.

FPJ Shorts
British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London
British Man Who Once Tasted Jhal Muri During Kolkata Trip Is Now Viral Chaatwala In London
Mumbai: Edutainment Park To Come Up On 4 Acre Land At DN Nagar In Andheri (West)
Mumbai: Edutainment Park To Come Up On 4 Acre Land At DN Nagar In Andheri (West)
Indian Airlines Face Bomb Threats On 30 Domestic & International Flights, Authorities On High Alert
Indian Airlines Face Bomb Threats On 30 Domestic & International Flights, Authorities On High Alert
CRPF Schools In Delhi & Hyderabad Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway
CRPF Schools In Delhi & Hyderabad Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails: Investigation Underway

"Thank God, shaadi nahi ki," she added, leaving everyone in splits.

On the work front, Neena will be next seen in 1000 Babies, alongside south actor Rahman. The film revolves around a case of mass infanticide that takes place secretly at a hospital. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 18.

NEena also has Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino in the pipeline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What We Do In The Shadows Season 6 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

What We Do In The Shadows Season 6 OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

'Had Anxiety, Wasn't Great In Crowds': Ariana Grande Apologises To Elvira For Declining Photo...

'Had Anxiety, Wasn't Great In Crowds': Ariana Grande Apologises To Elvira For Declining Photo...

I Believe Alia And Ranveer Are At A Point In Their Careers Where Everyone Else Aspires To Be, Says...

I Believe Alia And Ranveer Are At A Point In Their Careers Where Everyone Else Aspires To Be, Says...

Salman Khan Resumes Sikandar Shoot Amid Death Threats By Lawrence Bishnoi: Report

Salman Khan Resumes Sikandar Shoot Amid Death Threats By Lawrence Bishnoi: Report

Zeenat Aman Recalls How She Broke Her 'Modern Image' To Get Cast By Raj Kapoor In Satyam Shivam...

Zeenat Aman Recalls How She Broke Her 'Modern Image' To Get Cast By Raj Kapoor In Satyam Shivam...