Neena Gupta Reveals Ex-Boyfriend Borrowed Money From Her To Buy Cigarettes: 'Thank God Shaadi Nahi Ki'

Veteran actress Neena Gupta recently revealed that she worked as a waitress and helper at Prithvi Cafe when she moved to Mumbai from Delhi to venture into movies. She shared that her then-boyfriend mocked her for it, but at the same time would borrow money from her for his needs.

While explaining how she never borrowed money from people, Neena told Siddharth Kannan that she is the one who mostly lends out money, but not with the intention to get it back. "It makes no sense if you wait for them to repay you, because it hurts the relationship," she said.

She then went on to reveal that both she and her boyfriend were jobless when they moved to Mumbai at a young age, and she would make bharta and Irish coffee at Prithvi Cafe, and in return, the owner would give her free dinner.

"One day, my boyfriend came, and I think he was drunk, and he asked if I had come all the way from Delhi only to become a waitress. He mocked me, despite me paying for his cigarette money. He was questioning me for working hard, but wasn’t bothered about borrowing money from me," she shared.

"Thank God, shaadi nahi ki," she added, leaving everyone in splits.

On the work front, Neena will be next seen in 1000 Babies, alongside south actor Rahman. The film revolves around a case of mass infanticide that takes place secretly at a hospital. It will release on Disney+ Hotstar on October 18.

NEena also has Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino in the pipeline.