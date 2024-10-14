Nani Neena Gupta Shares FIRST Photo Of Masaba & Satyadeep Misra's Newborn Daughter

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has shared a picture with her newborn granddaughter and said "meri beti ki beti". The Uunchai actress took to her Instagram on Monday (October 14), where she is seen holding her daughter, fashion designer and entrepreneur, Masaba Gupta's newborn baby lovingly in her arms.

The actress is seen smiling as she looks at the baby. "Meri beti ki beti - Rab rakha," she wrote as the caption.

Masaba and her actor husband Satyadeep Misra welcomed their baby girl on October 11. The couple announced the news on Dussehra. The two got married in 2023.

Masaba and Satyadeep had taken to Instagram, where they shared the news about the arrival of their first bundle of joy. They also shared a monochromatic picture of the baby girl's feet and wrote, "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day" as they revealed that their daughter was born on Friday (October 11).

The designer was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena. The two chose to go their separate ways in 2019. Earlier, Masaba had shared that her mother Neena Gupta, dissuaded her from taking up the profession of acting early in her daughter's career.

Masaba shared the reason behind the thought process stating that the market forces would put her in a box as an actress as the industry used to function differently back in time.

In a podcast hosted by Queenie Singh, Masaba said, "She didn't allow me to be an actor. Okay. Which is why, so I remember there's Anupam Kher's acting school in Mumbai. They share a wall with SNDT College. And I said, I want to go and study acting because I want to be an actor. And she said, don't even think about it. You know, you have this look which is very artsy, international, and almost not Indian. You'll get put in a box. And the industry at the time was very different".

Masaba is the daughter of actress Neena and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richard. The two welcomed their daughter in 1989.