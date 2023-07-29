Neelam Gill Clarifies She's NOT Leonardo DiCaprio's 'New Flame', Reveals Dating His Friend

Indian-British model Neelam Gill has put romance rumors with Leonardo DiCaprio to rest, People reported.

The model and DiCaprio were photographed boating together in Sardinia on Friday, fueling rumours that the two were dating.

Gill took to Instagram and made an announcement via a post.

She wrote, “Just to clear up any rumors… I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame’. In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend, and have been for many months now.”

She added, “The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner.” “I hope this clears up all the false stories,” she concluded.

DiCaprio and Gill were last seen together in the company of The Wolf of Wall Street actor's other rumoured lover, Gigi Hadid. In June, the models were the first to arrive at an exclusive London restaurant, followed by DiCaprio and his parents shortly later, as per People.

An exclusive source told PEOPLE earlier this month that DiCaprio and Hadid were "definitely dating." "They were in separate groups, but they partied together for two nights." "They were flirty, and Gigi looked happy," the insider claimed.

"It's pretty obvious that they are seeing each other. Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating," the source added. "It's just always very predictable: Leo shows up to parties first, then Gigi second. It's like a game." The source said that inside the parties "there is subtle touching and lots of flirting" when "they are able to be more private." And Hadid typically "stays by his side." Meanwhile, Gill continues to make headlines for her gorgeous appearances and fashion projects. Back in 2022, she attended the LuisaViaRoma for Unicef Gala in a bright yellow gown, showing skin from all angles.

The British Indian model said in an interview with The Guardian why she "would never complain about what I do." "You fly to all these different places, get off the plane, have to be ready to shoot and look amazing, then you fly back out somewhere else and do it all over again," she explained in 2017. "I spend a lot of time alone in hotel rooms and airports; I don't go out; I can count my pals on one hand... But I will always be thankful."

