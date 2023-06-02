Who is Neelam Gill? Meet British Punjabi model rumoured to be dating Leonardo DiCaprio

Popular American actor Leonardo DiCaprio has once again set tongues wagging with rumours of a new love interest.

The dashing Hollywood actor was recently spotted wining and dining with the stunning British-Punjabi model, Neelam Gill. The pair enjoyed a cosy evening at London's trendy Chiltern Firehouse on a balmy Tuesday evening, May 31.

DiCaprio's dinner date

Reports from Page Six suggest that DiCaprio and Gill were seen together, accompanied by Gill's mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and a handful of close friends.

DiCaprio sported a black mask, adding an air of mystery to the occasion. Meanwhile, Gill, at the youthful age of 28, exuded sophistication in an all-black ensemble that showcased her impeccable style.

Interestingly, this is not the first time DiCaprio and Gill have been seen together. Just a week prior, they were captured leaving Hotel Martinez in Cannes alongside a group of other women.

However, according to a report from The New York Post, it appears that Gill is not romantically involved with the renowned Titanic star.

Who is Neelam Gill?

For those unfamiliar with Neelam Gill, she is a talented model of Indian descent, hailing from the United Kingdom.

With a career spanning nearly 14 years, Gill has been gracing runways and captivating audiences since she was just 14 years old.

Born and raised in Britain, her grandparents originate from the vibrant state of Punjab in India. Gill recently made an appearance at this year's Cannes Film Festival, where she coincidentally crossed paths with DiCaprio during the screening of his highly anticipated film, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

Leonardo DiCaprio's dating rumours in Showbiz

In other news, Leonardo DiCaprio and model Camila Morrone, who have been romantically linked for almost four years, have reportedly decided to part ways. Rumours of their separation began circulating in August of last year.

According to sources cited by The Sun, the couple amicably concluded their relationship over the summer months. It seems there are no hard feelings between the two, as their journey together simply reached its natural end.

Adding to the speculation surrounding DiCaprio's love life, earlier this month, he was seen enjoying a meal with supermodel Gigi Hadid, fueling rumours of a potential romance.

