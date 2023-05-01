Leonardo da Vinci: Mona Lisa & more; Look into 6 amazing artworks to mark the artist's death anniversary

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 01, 2023
Leonardo da Vinci was born on April 15 in 1452 and breathed his last on May 2, 1519. On his death anniversary, pay a tribute to the artist by taking a look at his world-famous artworks.
Monalisa (1503)
The Last Supper: The Greatest Masterpiece of the Renaissance (1498)
The Battle of Anghiari is a lost painting by Leonardo da Vinci at times referred to as, "The Lost Leonardo." (1504-1505)
The Vitruvian Man (1487)
Leda and the Swan (early 1500s)
Embryo in the Womb (1510 - 1512)
