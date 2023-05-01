Leonardo da Vinci: Mona Lisa & more; Look into 6 amazing artworks to mark the artist's death anniversary

May 01, 2023

Leonardo da Vinci was born on April 15 in 1452 and breathed his last on May 2, 1519. On his death anniversary, pay a tribute to the artist by taking a look at his world-famous artworks.

Monalisa (1503)

The Last Supper: The Greatest Masterpiece of the Renaissance (1498)

The Battle of Anghiari is a lost painting by Leonardo da Vinci at times referred to as, "The Lost Leonardo." (1504-1505)

The Vitruvian Man (1487)

Leda and the Swan (early 1500s)

Embryo in the Womb (1510 - 1512)

