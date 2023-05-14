 Orlando Bloom and Leonardo DiCaprio enjoy NBA playoffs along with Lewis Hamilton
Hollywood Stars Orlando Bloom and Leonardo DiCaprio capture spotlight as they enjoy NBA playoffs along with Lewis Hamilton.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
Orlando Bloom, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Lewis Hamilton. | (Credits: Instagram)

Hollywood stars Orlando Bloom and Leonardo DiCaprio were present during the high-voltage NBA playoffs contest between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday in California, alongside Lewis Hamilton. DiCaprio, a veteran actor, was seen wearing a mask during the game.

LeBron James inspires Lakers to a win:

The star trio was fortunate to see 38-year-old LeBron James put on a stellar show to send the Lakers into the Western Conference finals and eliminate the defending champions out of the reckoning with a 122-101 scoreline. As a result, they clinched the best of seven-game series by 4-2. The Lakers, who were languishing at seventh in the regular season, will lock horns with the top seed Denver Nuggets in the series to decide the finalists.

Despite making a horror start to the season in 65 years, they remain in contention for a 20th Conference title and 18th championship win. James, NBA's all-time leading points scorer and four-time champion made nine assists and nine rebounds to go with his 30 points. Following the game, James said, as quoted by the BBC:

"Not many of our team have been in close-out games. So after game five up [a 121-106 defeat on Wednesday], I knew I had to come in with a lot of aggression but be efficient and strategic in how I played this game."

Miami Heat overcome New York Knicks to reach the Eastern Conference finals:

As far as the Eastern Conference finals go, Miami Heat won 96-92 in Florida to take the series by 4-2. They will square off either with the Boston Celtics or the Philadelphia 76ers, who are tied at 3-3 and play their deciding seventh game on Sunday.

