Orlando Bloom and Leonardo DiCaprio enjoy NBA playoffs along with Lewis Hamilton

Hollywood stars Orlando Bloom and Leonardo DiCaprio were present during the high-voltage NBA playoffs contest between Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday in California, alongside Lewis Hamilton. DiCaprio, a veteran actor, was seen wearing a mask during the game.

LeBron James inspires Lakers to a win:

The star trio was fortunate to see 38-year-old LeBron James put on a stellar show to send the Lakers into the Western Conference finals and eliminate the defending champions out of the reckoning with a 122-101 scoreline. As a result, they clinched the best of seven-game series by 4-2. The Lakers, who were languishing at seventh in the regular season, will lock horns with the top seed Denver Nuggets in the series to decide the finalists.

Despite making a horror start to the season in 65 years, they remain in contention for a 20th Conference title and 18th championship win. James, NBA's all-time leading points scorer and four-time champion made nine assists and nine rebounds to go with his 30 points. Following the game, James said, as quoted by the BBC:

"Not many of our team have been in close-out games. So after game five up [a 121-106 defeat on Wednesday], I knew I had to come in with a lot of aggression but be efficient and strategic in how I played this game."

Miami Heat overcome New York Knicks to reach the Eastern Conference finals:

As far as the Eastern Conference finals go, Miami Heat won 96-92 in Florida to take the series by 4-2. They will square off either with the Boston Celtics or the Philadelphia 76ers, who are tied at 3-3 and play their deciding seventh game on Sunday.