 T20 World Cup 2024: PCB Promises $100,000 For Every Pakistan Player If Team Lifts Trophy
PCB has promised to award every player USD 100,000 for every Pakistan player if team lifts the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
PCB chief speaks to Pakistan players. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has promised every cricketer $100,000 if the team lifts the coveted T20 World Cup trophy next month after the final in Barbados, as announced on Sunday. The announcement came before the national team's departure to Ireland and England for the respective T20I series.

article-image

Pakistan are arguably one of the most unpredictable sides and can be backed to lift the trophy. The Men in Green won their first T20 World Cup in 2009 when they beat Sri Lanka in the final at Lord's. They are also one of the three teams to reach the knockout stage of the last two T20 World Cup tournaments. With new coach Gary Kirsten, it will be interesting to see what brand of cricket does Pakistan play.

Naqvi, meanwhile, reportedly urged Pakistan not to worry about anything else and iterated that the country has plenty of expectations from them.

Pakistan to delay their T20 World Cup 2024 squad announcement:

Meanwhile, Pakistan are likely to announce their T20 World Cup 2024 squad only after the 1st of the 4 T20Is against England which will take place on May 22nd. The Men in Green have 7 T20Is lined up against Ireland and England to figure out their best combination for the showpiece event.

Pakistan are clubbed with co-hosts USA, India, Canada, and Ireland in Group A. Their marquee fixture against India is on June 9th in New York.

