 'Bilkul Ignore Karo...': Anupam Kher Flags Fake Instagram Account Using His Videos, Sending Requests To Friends
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Bilkul Ignore Karo...': Anupam Kher Flags Fake Instagram Account Using His Videos, Sending Requests To Friends

'Bilkul Ignore Karo...': Anupam Kher Flags Fake Instagram Account Using His Videos, Sending Requests To Friends

Veteran actor Anupam Kher alerted fans about fake Instagram accounts being created in his name, with an imposter sending follow requests to his friends. Sharing a video on Tuesday, he said, "Mera aisa koi account nahi hai. Isse bilkul ignore karo," adding that the fake profiles are using his videos to mislead people.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Anupam Kher | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Anupam Kher alerted his fans and followers about fake Instagram accounts being created in his name, with an imposter sending follow requests to his friends while pretending to be him. He shared that the imposter has been using his videos, posting them on the fake Instagram accounts, and has even used his own display photos on the fake profiles.

Anupam Kher Warns Fans About Fake Instagram Account

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Anupam was heard saying in Hindi, "Mere pyaare doston, mere kuch 5-6 doston ne message bheja hai ki Instagram par kisi ne mera account khola hai — AnupamKher30, AnupamPKher30. Mera hi profile picture hai, mere hi videos daale hue hain, aur woh sabko requests bhej rahe hain ki mujhe follow karo."

Check out the video:

FPJ Shorts
'Bilkul Ignore Karo...': Anupam Kher Flags Fake Instagram Account Using His Videos, Sending Requests To Friends
'Bilkul Ignore Karo...': Anupam Kher Flags Fake Instagram Account Using His Videos, Sending Requests To Friends
Who Is Pratyush Kumar? Founder Of Indian Startup Sarvam AI That Beat ChatGPT & Google Gemini
Who Is Pratyush Kumar? Founder Of Indian Startup Sarvam AI That Beat ChatGPT & Google Gemini
WATCH: Mumbai's Juhu Beach Glows Bright Blue At Night; Here's What Is Bioluminescence & How You Can Experience It:
WATCH: Mumbai's Juhu Beach Glows Bright Blue At Night; Here's What Is Bioluminescence & How You Can Experience It:
Gold, Silver Drop On MCX, Dollar Rally & Profit-Taking Trigger Sharp Dip
Gold, Silver Drop On MCX, Dollar Rally & Profit-Taking Trigger Sharp Dip

Further, the actor added, "Mera aisa koi account nahi hai. Isse bilkul ignore karo. Kyunki mere bohot kareebi doston ne mujhe message bheja aur poocha, 'Doosra account kyun khola?' Toh maine nahi khola hai."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bilkul Ignore Karo...': Anupam Kher Flags Fake Instagram Account Using His Videos, Sending Requests...
'Bilkul Ignore Karo...': Anupam Kher Flags Fake Instagram Account Using His Videos, Sending Requests...
'Don't Mess With My Family': Kunickaa Sadanand Warns Tanya Mittal Fans Of Legal Action After They...
'Don't Mess With My Family': Kunickaa Sadanand Warns Tanya Mittal Fans Of Legal Action After They...
Jana Nayagan Case: Madras High Court Permits Makers Of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer To Withdraw Petition...
Jana Nayagan Case: Madras High Court Permits Makers Of Thalapathy Vijay Starrer To Withdraw Petition...
Kartik Aaryan Shoots At East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar Metro Station For Karan Johar's Naagzilla; Fans...
Kartik Aaryan Shoots At East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar Metro Station For Karan Johar's Naagzilla; Fans...
'Yahan Hum Sab Akele Hain': Rajpal Yadav's Emotional Statement Before Surrendering In Cheque Bounce...
'Yahan Hum Sab Akele Hain': Rajpal Yadav's Emotional Statement Before Surrendering In Cheque Bounce...