'Bilkul Ignore Karo...': Anupam Kher Flags Fake Instagram Account Using His Videos, Sending Requests To Friends

Anupam Kher | Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Anupam Kher alerted his fans and followers about fake Instagram accounts being created in his name, with an imposter sending follow requests to his friends while pretending to be him. He shared that the imposter has been using his videos, posting them on the fake Instagram accounts, and has even used his own display photos on the fake profiles.

Anupam Kher Warns Fans About Fake Instagram Account

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, Anupam was heard saying in Hindi, "Mere pyaare doston, mere kuch 5-6 doston ne message bheja hai ki Instagram par kisi ne mera account khola hai — AnupamKher30, AnupamPKher30. Mera hi profile picture hai, mere hi videos daale hue hain, aur woh sabko requests bhej rahe hain ki mujhe follow karo."

Further, the actor added, "Mera aisa koi account nahi hai. Isse bilkul ignore karo. Kyunki mere bohot kareebi doston ne mujhe message bheja aur poocha, 'Doosra account kyun khola?' Toh maine nahi khola hai."