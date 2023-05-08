 NCB dismisses officer involved in Aryan Khan's drugs case; full details inside
NCB Director General Satya Narayan Pradhan has confirmed Singh's dismissal, but Singh declined to comment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 07:59 PM IST
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has expelled Superintendent of Police Vishwa Vijay Singh from his post due to a separate case.

Singh was part of the team that conducted the high-profile 2021 drugs-on-cruise raid in Mumbai, in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh khan’s son Aryan Khan was also trapped.

He has been removed for some other case

The dismissal was not related to the Aryan Khan probe, but rather an unrelated case of misconduct.

Hindustan Times reported that Singh had been suspended since April 2021 while an investigation was being conducted regarding his conduct. The probe was concluded recently, resulting in the decision to dismiss him from service.

Accusations of mis-conduct

NCB Director General Satya Narayan Pradhan has confirmed Singh’s dismissal, but Singh declined to comment. He was quoted as saying, "The matter is pending with the Ministry of home affairs (MHA)."

This news comes after allegations of misconduct against the NCB's Mumbai team, including former zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

A separate vigilance inquiry into the Cordelia raids was conducted in response, which concluded in November 2021. Hence, departmental action was taken against 7 officers, but the details found in their query hasn’t been disclosed yet. 

Aryan Khan's arrest in 2021

The Cordelia raids in October 2021 led to the arrest of Aryan Khan and several others on charges of drug possession, consumption, and trafficking.

However, Aryan Khan and two others were given a clean chit in a chargesheet filed in May 2022 as there was no proper evidence against them.

