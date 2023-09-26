Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan Share Heartfelt Posts For Their Twins Uyir And Ulag

Actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan has revealed the faces of their twins for the first time.

The couple took to Instagram and posted several cute photos of their sons, Uyir and Ulag.

In pictures, Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen holding the babies in their arms while looking at each other.

They captioned the post, "Blessed with my Uyirs & Ulags @nayanthara."

Earlier they posted more pictures of the kids and captioned the post, "My uyir & my ulag. the greatest blessing we have in this life is U2." The first three photos showcased the twins showing their backs to the camera. The last picture showed the couple sitting with the kids with multiple balloons in the background. All of them wore a white T-shirt and black pants.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Earlier this year, they welcomed their sons. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his twin newborns named Uyir and Ulag. In the images, the duo was seen kissing the feet of their babies.

"Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, and our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir and Ulag. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great," he captioned the post. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is basking in the success of her film 'Jawan', which also stars Shah Rukh Khan.

