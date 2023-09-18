Mannangatti Since 1960: First Poster Of Nayanthara-Yogi Babu-Starrer Revealed

Actor Nayanthara is currently enjoying the grand success of her recently released film Jawan in which she was seen opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan.

On Monday, the makers of her next film unveiled the film's title and first poster.

Titled Mannangatti: Since 1960, the film is written and directed by Dude Vicky.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped the poster of the film which he captioned, NAYANTHARA: NEW FILM TITLED MANNANGATTI SINCE 1960 Producer #SLakshmanKumar [#PrincePictures] unveils the #FirstLook motion poster of #Nayanthara starrer #MannangattiSince1960 Directed by #DudeVicky Co-produced by #AVenkatesh Filming begins soon. #Mannangatti

Makers are all set to begin the shooting of the film soon. However, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Talking about Jawan, the makers recently organized a special press meet in Mumbai, although Nayanthara was unable to attend the event so she sent a video message instead. She stated her wish to appear in front of the media and thanked everyone for their love and support, saying it meant the world to her. She also congratulated and appreciated Shah Rukh Khan.

She said, "Even though I am not there I want to send a big hug to my friends from the media and fans. Actually truly wish I could be there with you all surrounded by incredible people who supported me throughout my journey. But today is also a special occasion for my family so I wanted to spend with them. I have read all your messages and I have to say it is almost overwhelming to receive so much love for Jawan. Your support means the whole world to me and I am extremely grateful for it. I am thankful to my entire co-stars and team for giving me this opportunity. Helmed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Actor Deepika Padukone was seen in a guest appearance.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)