Nayanthara - Beyond the Fairytale Review: Film Shies Away From Controversies, Paints A Disney-esque Picture

Title: Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale

Director: Amith Krishnan

Cast: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan

Where: Streaming on Netflix

Rating: 3 stars

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale aims to showcase the meteoric rise of South Indian cinema’s reigning queen, Nayanthara. Told in a non-linear format the documentary is an ode to resilience, ambition, and love, chronicling her journey from Diana Kurien, a Malayali Christian girl from Kottayam, to the Lady Superstar who has conquered Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. It promises a portrait of hope and happiness, yet much like its title, it walks the fine line between reality and a Disney-esque fantasy.

The narrative opens on May 30, 2022, ten days before her marriage, capturing Nayanthara’s disappointment as her dream of a wedding in Tirupati is dashed, setting a stage of relatable human vulnerability. From there, we are whisked away on a curated rollercoaster ride through her life, underscored by commentary from an impressive roster of industry bigwigs—directors like Sathyan Anthikad, Fazil, Atlee, Vishnuvardhan, and Krish Jagarlamudi, and co-stars like Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nagarjuna, and Rana Daggubati—each singing paeans to Nayanthara’s grit and charm. Through these glowing testimonials, we learn of her transformation from a reserved Air Force officer’s daughter into an icon whose every move commands both adoration and scrutiny.

Yet, for all its attempts to delve into her personal and professional life, the film is far from revelatory. The narrative shies away from controversy and glosses over the darker undercurrents that make stardom such a treacherous terrain. There’s a passing mention of a past relationship that nearly derailed her acting career, but the details are conspicuously absent. The personal and professional controversies that have inevitably shaped her public persona are neatly excised, leaving behind a tale that feels sanitised, even antiseptic.

The inclusion of Vignesh Shivan, her filmmaker husband, adds a romantic subplot that, while heartwarming, reinforces the fairytale tone. Their love story, culminating in a star-studded wedding, is presented as an emblem of enduring happiness. But in its earnestness to portray Nayanthara as a perfect amalgamation of warrior and princess, the documentary forgets that real-life fairytales are often messy, complicated, and rife with imperfections.

For audiences unfamiliar with South Indian cinema, the documentary offers little context to grasp the magnitude of her stardom, making it feel insular and self-congratulatory. On the other hand, die-hard fans might find the lack of new insights or meaty anecdotes underwhelming. Much like Nayanthara’s public image, the storytelling remains carefully curated, offering only what fits the narrative’s polished aesthetic.

Technically, the film is a visual delight, boasting sleek production values and an even-paced structure. Yet, the linearity of its emotional graph betrays its intent to inspire, leaving little room for genuine surprise or dramatic tension. What could have been an in-depth exploration of a trailblazer ends up as a glossy highlight reel punctuated with well-meaning but repetitive platitudes.

Overall, this documentary may succeed as a feel-good celebration of a beloved star, but it stops short of being the definitive story of the woman behind the superstar. For a narrative that claims to go beyond the fairytale, it remains surprisingly bound by its conventions.