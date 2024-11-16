 Vignesh Shivan Mocks Dhanush's 'Spread Love' Speech After Nayanthara's Explosive Open Letter: 'Pray To God For People To Change' (VIDEO)
Nayanthara slammed Dhanush after he sent her a Rs 10 crore legal notice seeking compensation for the unauthorised use of certain clips in her upcoming documentary/ In response, Nayanthara's husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, took a dig at Dhanush by sharing his old speech on 'spread love,' attaching the legal notice to the video. He remarked, "I sincerely pray to God for people to change."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Earlier today, November 16, Nayanthara slammed Dhanush after he sent a legal notice of Rs 10 crore to her seeking compensation for the unauthorised use of certain clips in her upcoming Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale. Now, Nayanthara's husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took a dig at Dhanush by sharing his old speech on 'spread love.'

Vignesh also attached the legal notice to the video. He wrote: "Vaazhu Vaazha udu (folded hands emoticons) #spreadLove #OmNamaShivaya at-least for the sake of some innocent die hard fans who believe all of this ! I sincerely pray to God ! For People to change and find happiness in other people’s happiness."

Dhanush's speech is of the audio launch of his 2017 released film Sakka Podu Podu Raja. In it, the actor can be heard saying in Tamil, "The love we have for one should turn into hate for another. If it changes, there is no meaning for that emotion. The world is going towards a pathetic condition. There is so much negativity. Nobody likes it if another person is doing good in life. Live and let live. Nobody should hate another person. If you like somebody, celebrate with them. If you don’t like somebody, just move on."

According to Nayanthara's open letter, the makers of her documentary had been trying to acquire the NOC (No Objection Certificate) to use the content from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. However, she eventually gave up, re-edited, and settled for the current version after he denied permission for the usage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan songs, visual cuts, and even photographs, despite multiple requests.

Dhanush is yet to react to Nayanthara's explosive open letter.

