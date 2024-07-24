Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Himself 'Ugly', Reveals Facing Rejection For Being Dark-Skinned

Nawazuddin Siddiqui | Instagram

Veteran actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the well-known actors who has contributed some amazing films and shows to Indian cinema. The Sacred Game actor talked about people being racist towards him, and how difficult was it for him to overcome from being termed ugly to making his mark in the industry with his work.

Narrating his story to Galatta India, Nawaz revealed, "I have faced such things myself, yaar fit nahi ho aap act mai, lekin jab logo ko kaam acha laga toh impression hu badal gayi. Mujhe lagta hai qualification ya degree se education ka koi matlab nahi hai. Education comes with perceptions and experience."

He furthermore talked about the rejections that he has faced in life and how he has been commented about the same. He said, "Haa phale bauth hota tha, shak ko le ke, kaale ho, patle ho, height bhi nahi hai, voh bhi nahi hai. Aur mein bura bhi nahi manta, mein kheta hu, ki mai ugly hu, I'm an average looking guy, aur mein issi shakal mein apko kar ke dikhayounga. Is rejections ki wajah se gussa aaya and I started working."

"Our granny used to say that when God gives beauty, it will be truthful, when you are beautiful, you do anything, even stupid acting, then some people still look good. Magar ye toh rhemat hai uparwale ki kisi ko kuch deta hai toh kuch nikal leta hai. Kisi ko khoobsurti de ke gobar bana deta hai, ya kisi ko aaisa bana ke khoobsurat mind de deta hai. Ye toh uparwala balance kar ke bhej deta hai," Nawaz concluded.

On the work front, Nawazuddin was last seen in the crime thriller Rautu Ka Raaz. He will be next in Oil Kumar, Adbhut, Noorani Chehra, and Sangeen.