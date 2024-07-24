'Virat Kohli Hi Hoga': Bollywood Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui Unaware Of Current Team India Captain; VIDEO

The Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is clueless about the current captain Of Team India. Cricket is one of the most popular sports and is often considered a religion in India due to deep-rooted cultural significance and the zeal and enthusiasm it ignited among the millions of fans across the country.

People from different walks of life, including celebrities, politicians, businessmen and all enjoy the excitement and drama of cricket, which no other country. The craze for cricket in India is unparalleled compared to other countries in the world.

However, it is very rare to see people in India lacking interest in cricket. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is an exception to the norm of cricket enthusiasts in India. In a podcast with Youtuber Shubhankar Mishra, Hindi movie star admitted that he doesn't follow cricket as he is unware of the current India captain. Siddiqui feels that Kohli is the captain though Rohit Sharma is currently leading the team.

The 50-year-old has no idea about MS Dhoni's full name, instead he call him 'Mahi'. Mishra shared a clip from the podcast on his X handle (formerly Twitter), where he admitted to lack of knowledge about cricket.