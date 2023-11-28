 Navya Naveli Nanda Cheers For Rumoured Boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi Ahead Of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Release
Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a special story on her official Instagram account soon after the release date of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was announced

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 08:03 PM IST
article-image

Soon after the release date of Siddhant Chaturvedi's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was officially announced by the makers on Tuesday (November 28), the actor's rumoured girlfriend Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a special story on her official Instagram account.

Navya cheered for Siddhant and his co-stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav and director Arjun Varain. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter shared a poster of the film on her Instagram story and wrote, "Goodluck Mr. Debut Director @arjunvarain.singh And the gang," and added a red heart emoticon.

Siddhant re-shared the story along with a heart emoticon. Take a look:

article-image

Last month, the rumoured couple was spotted enjoying a dinner date at a posh restaurant in Mumbai, and they were not alone, but were accompanied by the latter's mother, Shweta Bachchan.

Siddhant and Navya's outing with the latter's mother made netizens wonder if the young couple was finally ready to make their relationship official in the family and if the two were even planning to take it to the next level.

Reportedly, Siddhant and Navya have been in a steady relationship for almost a year now. The two have been spotted enjoying dinners and attending parties together several times now, however, they have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship.

Siddhant shot to overnight fame with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, in which he played rapper MC Sher, the best friend and mentor of Ranveer Singh's character Murad. Post that, he starred in Bunty Aur Babli 2, and Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone.

Navya, on the other hand, has herself admitted that she has no interest in joining Bollywood or being an actor. Just like her mother, she too has chosen to be an entrepreneur, and she has been working on issues related to women's health, gender inequality, and other women upliftment projects.

article-image

