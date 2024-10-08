National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch Express (VIDEO)

Manasi Parekh won the National Award for Best Actress for her leading role in the 2023 Gujarati film Kutch Express. The winners were honoured by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi today, October 8, 2024.

Manasi received her honour from Droupadi Murmu and was seen getting emotional on the stage and shedding tears after being awarded her first National Film Award. Later, she was visibly overwhelmed, smiling through her happy tears. She also shared her Best Actress award with Nithya Menon, who got it for the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam.

Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty bagged the Best Actor award at the 70th National Film Awards for his hit film Kantara.

About Kutch Express

Kutch Express is a Gujarati film which was directed by Viral Shah. It also starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Dharmendra Gohil, Darsheel Safary and Viraf Patel in lead roles. The film is produced by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh.