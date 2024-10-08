 National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch Express (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNational Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch Express (VIDEO)

National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch Express (VIDEO)

Manasi Parekh shares her Best Actress award with Nithya Menen, who won for her performance in the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
article-image

Manasi Parekh won the National Award for Best Actress for her leading role in the 2023 Gujarati film Kutch Express. The winners were honoured by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi today, October 8, 2024.

Manasi received her honour from Droupadi Murmu and was seen getting emotional on the stage and shedding tears after being awarded her first National Film Award. Later, she was visibly overwhelmed, smiling through her happy tears. She also shared her Best Actress award with Nithya Menon, who got it for the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam.

Read Also
National Film Awards 2024: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen & Manasi Parekh Honoured By President...
article-image

Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty bagged the Best Actor award at the 70th National Film Awards for his hit film Kantara.

About Kutch Express

FPJ Shorts
From Election Victory To Billionaire Status: Savitri Jindal, Haryana's Richest Woman, Leads Jindal Group With A Whopping Net Worth In Crores
From Election Victory To Billionaire Status: Savitri Jindal, Haryana's Richest Woman, Leads Jindal Group With A Whopping Net Worth In Crores
National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch Express (VIDEO)
National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch Express (VIDEO)
BYD eMax 7 Launched in India: Key Features and Price Details Revealed
BYD eMax 7 Launched in India: Key Features and Price Details Revealed
Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season
Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By End Of Season

Kutch Express is a Gujarati film which was directed by Viral Shah. It also starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Dharmendra Gohil, Darsheel Safary and Viraf Patel in lead roles. The film is produced by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch...

National Film Awards 2024: Manasi Parekh In Tears After Winning Best Actress For Gujarati Film Kutch...

Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By...

Salman Khan Charges ₹ 60 CRORE Per Month For Bigg Boss 18, May Take Away THIS Whopping Amount By...

National Film Awards 2024: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen & Manasi Parekh Honoured By President...

National Film Awards 2024: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen & Manasi Parekh Honoured By President...

'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called...

'Ranveer Singh Effect': Deepika Padukone TROLLED For 'Cringe' Cop Avatar In Singham Again, Called...

Rishab Shetty On Kantara's National Award Win: 'Gives Motivation To Upcoming Generations Of Actors'

Rishab Shetty On Kantara's National Award Win: 'Gives Motivation To Upcoming Generations Of Actors'