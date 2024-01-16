 National Award-Winning Singer KS Chithra Receives Flak For Post On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNational Award-Winning Singer KS Chithra Receives Flak For Post On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

National Award-Winning Singer KS Chithra Receives Flak For Post On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

The singer urged people to recite 'Sri Rama, Jaya Rama, Jaya Jaya Rama' mantra at 12:20 pm, coinciding with the time of the consecration ceremony

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 06:47 PM IST
article-image

National award-winning singer KS Chithra has faced criticism on social media after she shared a video with the aim of encouraging people to chant Lord Ram hymns during the upcoming Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. She also asked her fans and followers to light lamps in their homes following the grand event.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the renowned singer urges people to recite the 'Sri Rama, Jaya Rama, Jaya Jaya Rama' mantra at 12:20 pm, coinciding with the time of the consecration ceremony.

Read Also
Viral Video: Jackie Shroff Mops Floor Of Mumbai's Oldest Ram Mandir; Netizens React
article-image

However, her post did not go down well with a section of social media users. Strongly reacting to her post, singer and songwriter said, "The highlight is the innocence of the people who say, "Loka Samasta Sukhino Bhavantu," conveniently forgetting the history, putting aside the fact that the temple was built by demolishing a mosque. How many idols are going to be broken one by one? How many more KS Chithra will show their true colors? Pity."

Some users also felt that the veteran singer, also known as the 'Nightingale of South', took political sides by delivering the message.

However, several celebrities as well as social media users also extended their support to the singer and slammed those who criticised her.

Read Also
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Invited For Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony in Ayodhya On January...
article-image

In a Facebook post, singer G Venugopal extended his support to KS Chithra and stated that it is 'disheartening' to see people trolling the singer. According to several media reports, he also requested people to 'forgive' KS Chithra if they have any difference of opinion with her statements.

Here's how others reacted to her video:

The 60-year-old singer has had a prolific career spanning over four decades. During this time, she has recorded over 25,000 songs in various languages. Her remarkable achievements include six National Film Awards, nine Filmfare Awards (South), and 36 state film awards from six different states in the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akshay Kumar Congratulates Twinkle Khanna As She Graduates From University Of London: 'Wish I...

Akshay Kumar Congratulates Twinkle Khanna As She Graduates From University Of London: 'Wish I...

Ayushmann Khurrana Shows Us How To Style A Beige Checked Suit-Set

Ayushmann Khurrana Shows Us How To Style A Beige Checked Suit-Set

Esha Deol Separated From Husband Bharat Takhtani? Viral Social Media Post Suggests So

Esha Deol Separated From Husband Bharat Takhtani? Viral Social Media Post Suggests So

National Award-Winning Singer KS Chithra Receives Flak For Post On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha...

National Award-Winning Singer KS Chithra Receives Flak For Post On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha...

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Waxes Abhishek Kumar's Face, Ayesha Khan Targets Mannara Chopra In...

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Waxes Abhishek Kumar's Face, Ayesha Khan Targets Mannara Chopra In...