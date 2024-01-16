National Award-Winning Singer KS Chithra Receives Flak For Post On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

National award-winning singer KS Chithra has faced criticism on social media after she shared a video with the aim of encouraging people to chant Lord Ram hymns during the upcoming Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. She also asked her fans and followers to light lamps in their homes following the grand event.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, the renowned singer urges people to recite the 'Sri Rama, Jaya Rama, Jaya Jaya Rama' mantra at 12:20 pm, coinciding with the time of the consecration ceremony.

However, her post did not go down well with a section of social media users. Strongly reacting to her post, singer and songwriter said, "The highlight is the innocence of the people who say, "Loka Samasta Sukhino Bhavantu," conveniently forgetting the history, putting aside the fact that the temple was built by demolishing a mosque. How many idols are going to be broken one by one? How many more KS Chithra will show their true colors? Pity."

Some users also felt that the veteran singer, also known as the 'Nightingale of South', took political sides by delivering the message.

However, several celebrities as well as social media users also extended their support to the singer and slammed those who criticised her.

In a Facebook post, singer G Venugopal extended his support to KS Chithra and stated that it is 'disheartening' to see people trolling the singer. According to several media reports, he also requested people to 'forgive' KS Chithra if they have any difference of opinion with her statements.

Appalled by cyber attacks on the esteemed singer @KSChithra ji who appealed to light a lamp on Ayodhya Prana Prathista day, by left-jihadist groups. Under the rule of @pinarayivijayan in Kerala, things are such that a Hindu can't freely share her beliefs with fellow followers. It… pic.twitter.com/78yFIkMmNA — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) January 15, 2024

She is promoting the message among her followers. She isn't forcing anyone. You have an option of unfollowing her if you don't like what she is promoting. But you can't restrict her right to promote / request (something that is legal) among her followers. — Mayil Ravanan (@mayil_ravan) January 16, 2024

It is one's own desire. If you want to listen follow. Otherwise keep quite & no one have no right to condemn her request. Jai Sri Ram... — SUKUMAR B G (@SUKUMARBG185712) January 16, 2024

Every Hindu must stand behind #KSChithra and her fundamental right to religion.Who is this Sooraj Santhosh btw? — Bhīmakāya | ಭೀಮಕಾಯ (@bheema_raya) January 16, 2024

The 60-year-old singer has had a prolific career spanning over four decades. During this time, she has recorded over 25,000 songs in various languages. Her remarkable achievements include six National Film Awards, nine Filmfare Awards (South), and 36 state film awards from six different states in the country.