 'National Award Incoming': Netizens Laud Vicky Kaushal In Chhaava Teaser, Warn Pushpa 2 Makers Of Epic Clash
In the film Chhaava, Vicky plays the role of the Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 12:42 PM IST
article-image

After being kept heavily under the wraps, the teaser of Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, was dropped online by the makers on Monday morning. In the film, Vicky plays the role of the Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and it can be easily said that the actor has nailed the character to the T.

Vicky took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of Chhava on Monday, and wrote, "Protector of Swarajya. Defender of Dharma. #Chhaava - An epic saga of a courageous warrior!" He also announced that the film is set to release on December 6.

The teaser was splashed all over the internet as soon as he shared it and netizens went gaga over Vicky's never-seen-before fierce avatar. "Got goosebumps while watching this," a user commented. Another wrote, "National Award incoming!"

article-image

"#VickyKaushal is here to grab all the awards deservingly. The best talent out there!" a netizen gushed.

Netizens also warned the makers of Pushpa 2 about the clash, and opined that while the film might mint monies down south, in Maharashtra, Chhaava will emerge to be the winner.

article-image

If reports are to be believed, Vicky underwent an extensive physical transformation for Chhaava. He reportedly weighed 116 kg to look his part in the film and he was also seen sporting long hair and a heavily bearded look.

Directed by Laxman Utekar of Luka Chuppi and Mimi fame, Chhaava also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and others.

