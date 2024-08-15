Chhava Teaser Unveiled At Stree 2 Screening: Vicky Kaushal ROARS As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (VIDEO)

In a surprise for the theatre audience, the teaser of Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Chhava was screened right before the premiere of Stree 2 in cinema halls on Thursday. In the film, Vicky will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

With the teaser, the makers showed the first glimpse of Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and he seems to have won the hearts of the audience. Several clips of the teaser have now gone viral on the internet in which the actor can be seen roaring as the fierce Maratha.

In the clips, Vicky as Sambhaji Maharaj can be seen single-handedly fighting off hundreds of warriors despite being attacked from all fronts. The actor can be seen flaunting a beefed up physique with a full mane and beard.

"Mind blowing and impactful," a netizen wrote, sharing a still of Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj sitting on his throne. "Chhava gonna go berserk in Maharashtra," another user wrote.

The makers are yet to officially drop the teaser online.

Vicky underwent an extensive physical transformation for Chhava. If reports are to be believed, the actor weighed 116 kg to look his part in the film.

A few days ago, Vicky's photos from the sets of Chhava had also gone viral in which he was seen sporting a half fun and showing off his bulked up body.

Chhava is directed by Laxman Utekar of Mimi, Luka Chuppi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke fame. The film has been mounted on a massive scale and is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, who also bankrolled Stree 2.

Besides Vicky, Chhava also stars Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, among others.

As per initial reports, Chhava is scheduled for a December 2024 release.