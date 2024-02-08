Video: Vicky Kaushal Injured While Shooting Action Sequence For Chhava

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has suffered an injury. On Wednesday (February 7), he was spotted with a plastered left arm while he was getting out of his car and heading to his house. The video has gone viral on social media, however, the actor has not reacted to his injury yet.

Several media reports state that the actor got injured on the sets of his upcoming film Chhava while he was shooting an intense action sequence. However, nothing has been conformed officially yet.

In the video shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, Vicky is seen with a grey arm sling on his left arm. Although it appears to be minor on the outside, the extent of the injury remains unknown.

Vicky did not wait to pose for paparazzi and headed straight to his home. Take a look at his video here:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, fans wished a speedy recovery to Vicky. "Get well soon Vicky," a fan commented.

Another wrote, "Oh god how did he get hand fractured? Get well soon."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky is currently garnering praises for his roles in Sam Bahadur and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki.

He is currently busy with the shoot of Laxman Utekar's period drama Chhava. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna and Ashutosh Rana. Rashmika has wrapped up the shoot of her portions already.

Besides Chhava, Vicky has Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Animal actress Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. He will also be seen with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which is expected to release in December 2025.