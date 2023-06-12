 Naseeruddin Shah Apologises For His 'Sindhi Is No Longer Spoken In Pakistan' Statement: 'I Was Ill-Informed'
Shah has issued an apology after receiving backlash for his statement

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah recently made headlines and sparked debate for claiming that Sindhi language was no longer spoken in Pakistan. After received backlash for his statement from social media users, especially the Sindhi-speaking population of Pakistan, Shah has issued an apology.

During one of his interviews, Shah had reportedly said, "They have Balochi, they have Bari, they have Siraiki and they have Pushto. Sindhi is, of course, no longer spoken in Pakistan." However, his comments did not go down well with several users on Twitter who slammed him for being wrong.

Naseeruddin Shah issues apology

On Sunday (June 11), Shah took to hi Facebook account and apologised to the entire 'Sindhi speaking population of Pakistan'. He also admitted that he was 'ill-informed'.

"OK OK I apologise to the entire Sindhi speaking population of Pakistan who I seem to have deeply offended by my mistaken opinion. I admit I was ill informed but is it necessary to crucify me for that? “Let him who is free from…” as Jesus said. Actually I’m quite enjoying being called ‘ignorant’ and ‘pretend intellectual’ after many years of being mistaken for an intelligent person. It’s quite a change," he wrote.

Shah, who is known for expressing his views on various issues, never minces his words when it comes to speaking his mind.

For those unversed, he had found himself at the centre of controversies after he also stated that many Persian words were a part of the Marathi language. However, his remark about the Marathi language did not go down well with a section of the society, who felt that the actor was disrespecting the local language.

Shah had later said that his statement was indeed erroneous and said it was an “unnecessary” controversy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is currently seen in as Mughal emperor Akbar in ZEE5’s Taj: Reign of Revenge.

