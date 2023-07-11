 Nargis Fakhri Wouldn't Mind Playing A Homosexual On Screen: 'Part Of My Job'
Nargis added that she will never be comfortable if she had to go nude for any project

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
Nargis Fakhri | Instagram

Actress Nargis Fakhri, who is gearing up for her OTT debut, recently opened up about her stance on nudity and whether she will ever play a queer character on screen.

The actress said in one of her interviews that she will never be comfortable if she had to go nude for any project.

"I would never be naked for a project. I have a problem with nudity," she told a news portal. However, the actress said she is open to portraying a queer character on screen.

Nargis added, "I wouldn’t mind that because playing a homosexual or being shown as a woman married to another woman doesn’t bother me. Playing any character for me is part of my job. You’re acting and I think that’s totally fine."

In an interview in 2019, Nargis had revealed that she was offered 'big money' to pose naked for Playboy magazine during her modelling days. The actress stated she turned down the offer back then, as she wasn’t comfortable stripping down for the adult magazine.

article-image

The actress who was born in New York, started off her career as a model, before moving to starring in Bollywood films. She made her debut with Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar, followed by films like Main Tera Hero, Housefull, and Banjo.

She was last seen in the film Shiv Shastri Balboa, starring Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and others.

