Napolean Review: Joaquin Phoenix-Starrer Is Grand But Bland

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Ben Miles, Tahar Rahim, Ludivine Sagnier, Ian McNeice, John Hollingworth, Paul Rhys, Youssef Kerkour, Phil Cornwell, Edouard Philipponnat, Gavin Spokes

Where: In theatres near you

Rating: 3 stars

“You are nothing without me,” often quoted in the first act of the film, resonates in my mind space while watching this film. I would not have been watching this film had it not been for ace Director Ridley Scott and the brilliant actor Joaquim Phoenix.

The cinematic universe of this period saga spans from 1789 to 1821. It proceeds through a timeline familiar to history students. It tracks the life of Napolean Bonaparte (Joaquim Phoenix), France’s self-appointed emperor who rose the ranks from a promising young military officer and supported the French Revolution till his end on the island of St. Helena in the Atlantic Ocean.

Technically, the film is unarguably impressive. The presentation of the narrative is typically old-fashioned, where the scenes are layered, with chyrons (captions or slates) that give context, and the mesmeric, widescreen visuals, along with the accompanying background score, command your attention. The lengthy battle scenes capture the gore and chaos of the war in detail, but the chutzpah of the petulant brat-cum-military genius sadly does not come through.

The unenergetic telling, sans punches, and dramatic interludes lack a soul. Napolean’s passion - be it on the battlefield or his romance with his wives Josephine de Beauharnais (Vanessa Kirby) and Marie-Louise (Anna Mawn) with whom he has two daughters, is displayed in a matter-of-fact manner. At one point in time, he comes across as playful and indulgent with his wife Josephine, but that too, is perfunctory.

Yes, the film is hardly nuanced in its depiction of need, but its sweeping brush strokes are detailed enough to paint a fair enough portrait of a mama’s boy who is manipulated and often told that he deserves the world.

Joaquim Phoenix is striking in his portrayal of the comically clumsy and uncharismatic Napolean. As a lover, he appears sincere in his addiction and devotion to Josephine, but their sexual encounter appears crude with a tinge of gamesmanship if that is his character graph.

But overall, none of his antics on screen add up to a well-rounded portrait of one of the most driven men in history. Even his, “I found the crown of France in the gutter. I picked it up with the tip of my sword, cleaned it and placed it on my head,” lacks the lustre of an eccentric character or actor.

Vanessa Kirby, as the sly-wit and intriguing Josephine, holds her own opposite Phoenix. She navigates each scene with strategic emotional dexterity and inescapable emotional gaze. But together with Phoenix, their chemistry on screen is abysmal.

Overall, with a run time of 158 minutes, the film makes for sluggish viewing except for some stary moments of on-screen grandeur.