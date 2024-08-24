Nagarjuna REACTS To Hyderabad Convention Centre Getting Demolished For Illegal Construction: 'No Notice Was Issued Prior'

Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni's N-Convention Centre in Hyderabad was demolished allegedly for illegal construction by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) authorities. The property was reportedly built on a 10-acre plot on a lake land.

In response to this, Nagarjuna took to his X and reacted to his convention centre getting demolished. Expressing disappointment, he said, "Pained by the unlawful manner of demolition carried out in respect of N Convention, contrary to existing stay orders and Court cases. I thought it fit to issue this statement to place on record certain facts for protecting my reputation and to indicate that we have not done any actions in violation of law."

The actor added, "The land is a Patta land, and not even an inch of tank plan is encroached. In respect of the building constructed inside the private land, there is a stay order granted against any earlier illegal notice for demolition."

He stated, "Today clearly, the demolition was carried out wrongfully based on misinformation. No notice was issued prior to carrying out the demolition this morning. As a law-abiding citizen, if the Court before which the matter is pending, had decided against me, I would have carried out the demolition myself."

"I am placing this on record for the purpose of correcting any public misimpression about wrongful constructions or encroachment by us. We would be seeking appropriate relief from the Court in relation to the wrong actions carried out by the authorities," he concluded his statement.