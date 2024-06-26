 Nagarjuna Meets Specially Abled-Fan, Hugs Him Days After His Bodyguard Pushed At Airport: 'Humari Galti Thi' (VIDEO)
Nagarjuna Akkineni was slammed by netizens for ignoring his bodyguard's actions towards a specially-able fan at Mumbai airport.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, June 26, 2024, 06:33 PM IST
A few days ago, Nagarjuna Akkineni's bodyguard aggressively pushed away a specially-abled fan who approached the actor at Mumbai airport. While he apologised for the unfortunate incident, he was brutally slammed by netizens for ignoring the act.

Days after the incident, on Wednesday, the actor met the specially-able fan again at Mumbai airport as he jetted off to an undisclosed location. In the video, Nagarjuna interacted with the fan and after hugging him, he said, “It’s not your fault, humari galti thi (it was our fault)."

Check out the video:

The actor addressed the incident and also apologised to the fan on X Reposting the video, he wrote, “This just came to my notice… this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!!”

On the work front, Nagarjuna is currently filming for Kubera, featuring Dhanush in the lead, which will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.

The film is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd banners.

It will mark Dhanush’s debut in Telugu. Kubera is a pan-India multilingual film, shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

