Nagarjuna, Jackie Shroff and other celebs join Chiranjeevi's 80's Reunion

Superstar Chiranjeevi organised this year’s annual 80’s reunion at his residence in Hyderabad. The reunion was attended by over 40 actors from the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam film industry.

This tradition of having an annual reunion has been going on for a decade now. Actors down south who have worked in the 80’s come together to celebrate the era. On its 10th anniversary, the 80’s reunion was hosted by megastar Chiranjeevi at his residence.

Actors from the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam film industry were present at the anniversary party.

The theme for this year was black and gold and the actors are gleaming in this group picture.

Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Bhanuchandar, Suman, Suresh, Prabhu, Jayaram, Rehman, Khushbu, Raadhika, Poonam Dhillon, Shobana, Nadiya, Raadha, Sarita, Jayaprada, Sharath Kumar, Amala Akkineni, Menaka, Jayasudha, Sumalatha, Mohanlal, Lissy, Bhagyaraj, Jackie Shroff, Aravind, Suhaasini, Revathy, Ambika were all present at the party.

Here’s the pictures from the Class of 80’s annual reunion: