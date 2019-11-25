Inside pics: Alia, Ranbir, Kiara celebrate Armaan Jain’s birthday

Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were caught on the same frame last night as they joined Ranbir’s cousin brother Armaan Jain for his birthday celebration.

Armaan, the son of Reema Jain, made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil in 2014 but has worked as an assistant director in a higher number of films, including Student of the Year and My Name is Khan. He turned 29, and sister Karisma Kapoor, girlfriend Anissa Malhotra and friend Kiara Advani dropped in at the celebration.