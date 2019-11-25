Alia Bhatt's got no chill as she walks ahead of an injured Ranbir Kapoor at the airport

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fans have been eagerly waiting for their wedding, ever since the duo made it official. However, like every relationship there are good days and bad days. Earlier this morning, the couple was spotted leaving the city as they headed to the Mumbai airport.
In a video that has gone viral, Alia can be seen walking ahead on Ranbir, who injured his hand during a football match.
The Sanju actor can be seen sporting an all-black look with white sneakers and a cool beanie. He wore a grey sling to support his arm leaving fans worried for his health. Meanwhile, Alia is seen carrying off a breezy blue shirt with white pants and matching sneakers.
On work front, Alia and Ranbir will be sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film features a massive line-up of stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra is slated to hit the screens in the summer of 2020.
