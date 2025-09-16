Nafisa Ali Hints At Stage 4 Cancer, Resumes Chemotherapy After Doctors Rule Out Surgery: 'Had My PET Scan...'

Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali, known for films like Life In A... Metro, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Guzaarish, had previously revealed that she was diagnosed with peritoneal cancer in November 2018. She recently shared a health update, stating that she has resumed chemotherapy after her doctors decided against surgery for her cancer treatment.

Nafisa Ali Resumes Chemotherapy

On Tuesday, September 16, Nafisa shared a quote on her Instagram handle, which read, "One day my children asked, 'Who will we turn to when you're gone?' I told them, 'Turn to each other. That is my greatest gift -siblings who share the same love and memories. Protect one another, and remember: your bond is stronger than anything life can bring."

Her caption read, "A new chapter in my journey from today. I had my PET scan yesterday … so back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible. Believe me I love life."

Nafisa Ali Hints At Stage 4 Cancer

While Nafisa's Instagram post did not reveal many details about her diagnosis, her Facebook post included a picture of her scan and a screenshot of an article discussing stage 4 cancer, its progression, and survival rates, hinting that her cancer may have advanced to stage 4. She has not shared any other information about her health.

Nafisa Ali Diagnosed With Leucoderma

In 2020, Nafisa shared that she had been diagnosed with leucoderma, after noticing white patches on her skin while she was undergoing chemotherapy

Nafisa Ali Work Front

She stepped into the world of acting with the 1979 Shyam Benegal film Junoon with Shashi Kapoor.

Nafisa was last seen in the 2022 film Uunchai, directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film featured an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa.