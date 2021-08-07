'I live in hope': Veteran actress Nafisa Ali on fighting cancer, and making a comeback in films

It’s past 10 pm, but the day is far from over for Nafisa Ali, who is shooting at Mumbai’s Madh Island. “Tonight, is our night shift… It’s dinner break… you want to call now or in the morning?” she messages. You instantly make the call.

The actress is excited to be back on the set, three years after Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, in which she played Rajmata Yashodhara. “It feels wonderful. My cancer recovery and the coronavirus-triggered lockdown had boxed me into a quiet space and I was mainly by myself. Sometimes, it would get lonely and depressing,” she reminisces.

Nafisa was in Goa and while she could breathe in fresh air there and take long walks on the beach, she admits she was not feeling creatively stimulated. She missed the media, and her children who were stuck in Delhi. “During the first lockdown, when we were all confined to our homes, I took up painting for my own sanity. I’ve given them all away to friends,” she shares, adding that even when the flights started, she was wary of travelling for health reasons. “I was tempted, but at the same time I knew I had to be well for my children. So, it was best to stay apart then,” she reasons.