Lucky Ali Death Hoax: Nafisa Ali quashes rumours, says singer is ‘doing well’

Maqsood Mahmood Ali aka Lucky Ali, who emerged as the king of Indie pop in the 90s was rumoured to have died due to COVID-19, leaving fans in shock.

As word spread like wildfire on social media, many fans offered condolences for the singer. However, quashing all the rumours around the death hoax, Lucky’s close friend and actress Nafisa Ali told ETimes that he is at his farm in Bengaluru with his family, planning virtual concerts.

“He is fine. He does not have COVID,” she said.

Lucky, whose 1996 pop hit "O sanam" is still hummed by fans, zoomed into Bollywood spotlight as Hrithik Roshan's voice in the 2000 blockbuster, "Kaho Na... Pyar Hai", singing "Ek pal ka jeena" and "Na tum jaano na hum".

The introvert singer, however, gave it all up and went away from the limelight.

In 2020, a video of Lucky Ali surprising his fans with a performance of his hit song "O sanam" in Goa, left social media users in awe of him.

In today's day and age, most artistes are trying hard to stay relevant. For singer Lucky Ali, who has been in the music industry for over three decades, it's all about staying "irrelevant". He said that the number of online views his songs garner doesn’t thrill him.

"I am happy when people like it (his song) but if you feel happy that 'oh my god! I got so many clicks', then you are a loser because that's what you depend on," Lucky told IANS.

"You should depend on what your heart says. Do you feel good about what you are doing or did you do it because you want 'that'? That is temporary. What is permanent is what your heart feels," he added.

Well, he did embark on a new journey. He collaborated with Israeli music artiste Eliezer Botzer for an album titled "Lemalla".