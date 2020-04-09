After surviving stage three cancer, Nafisa Ali Sodhi reveals she has been diagnosed with Leucoderma

Veteran Bollywood actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi, who is a cancer survivor, has revealed that she has been diagnosed with Leucoderma. Sharing the news with her fans through social media, Nafisa wrote, "You win some and loose some .I have been diagnosed with Leucoderma."

The 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3' actress is stuck in Goa amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country and has been sharing glimpses of her self-isolation period through Instagram. Nafisa Ali Sodhi on Wednesday penned down a note that read: "Ever since my chemotherapy I started noticing white patches on my neck area ... now being by the sea and getting a tan ,I can tell it’s on my face too . Such is life ... you win some and loose some .I have been diagnosed with Leucoderma ... What is it ? Quite similar to the skin condition “Vitiligo” –leucoderma is a skin disorder in which patches of skin tend to lose its natural color. Leucoderma is regarded as the de-pigmentation of the skin which is marked by the localization or complete destruction of melanocytes in the body. The characteristic formation of white patches on the skin remains closely bound to each other unlike the patches formed in Vitiligo.

Leucoderma is particularly known by the presence of white patches which could be localized to smaller areas in the beginning. However, with the passage of time, the skin patches might get enlarged.

Stay blessed and happy."

The 63-year-old shared a beautiful selfie where she was seen smiling for the camera.

