Veteran actress, cancer survivor Nafisa reveals she has ran out of food and medicines amid coronavirus lockdown

Veteran Bollywood actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi, in a recent interview, opened up about the difficulty she's facing amid the coronavirus lockdown. The 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3' actress, who's currently in Goa, is a cancer survivor. Nafisa said that she doesn't even have access to food and medicines. She also revealed that her niece has tested positive for COVID-19.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21 days lockdown to combat the spread of the novel virus. Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi, in an interview with a media portal, opened about the 'terrible time' people in Morijim, Goa are having. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "The groceries shops are shut for the last six days. I’m a cancer survivor; I need to eat proper food. I’ve been eating just dry ration for the past many days — there are no vegetable, no fruits. We’re so cut off. I’m in Morjim and people here are having a terrible time. It’s only in Panjim that the situation is fine. My heart goes out to everyone.”

The actress in an Instagram post, also revealed that she was able to finally get vegetables through a friend. She wrote, "I am well ... in Goa . I just wish the police stop beating people who are trying to bring food for their families. The local cart vegetable vendors that go door to door in colonies are really the best way of social distancing. As people standing in long queues pose a health risk . Maybe the young should go door to door asking elders what they need and help by buying and bring it home for them as all shops are shut . People need to go distances to collect . Also at lockdown it’s important to feel you are not alone that we are all family . I got vegetables 2 days ago , thanks to a friend who delivered and I shared it with everyone living near me"