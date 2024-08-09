Naezy Reveals Reason Behind His Fallout With Divine: 'Mujhe Theek Nahi Laga Ki Mai Uske Peeche Lagun'

Divine and Naezy |

The two most iconic jodi in the world of rapping were Divine and Naezy. The OG rappers created a wave on the internet with these tracks NY Se Mumbai, Aane De, Meri Gully Mein, Voice Of Streets, and more. However, they are not on talking terms and have parted ways in their lives.

Shedding light on how it all happened, rapper Naezy recalled his best moments with Divine and revealed how they had a fallout. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Naved Shaikh aka Naezy spoke about why he didn't contact him in his tough times.

When he was questioned about Divine, Naezy expressed, "We don't talk any more. I miss him a lot. We used to call each other bamai and chill a lot. I'm a funny person, whenever he used to look at me he used to smile. We had that bro zone, we used to have our handshakes and speak the language that only we knew. Use to tease others together, so we used to have these positive vibes. We had a good friendship."

He further revealed how they got separated, and said, "With time he got busy, and even I didn't try much to call him. I got a different vibe from him, uska vibe mere vibe jaisa nahi tha, but my vibe is still the same. I meet the people in the same way. Phir mujhe think nahi laga ki mai uske piche lagun usse baar baar call karu (Then I didn't feel like going after him and calling him again and again). Since he has stopped calling even I didn't call."

In his message to Divine, he also expressed his desire to catch up with him, and work again, he said, "Chalo na bamaai phir machate hai."

Divine and Naezy were earlier in the news during the release of Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The story was based on the lives and struggles of Indian street rappers. Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akthar, and produced by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.