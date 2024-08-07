Bigg Boss OTT 3 Fame Naezy Reacts To Gully Boy 2 Buzz: ‘Appeal Karo Bollywood Ke Makers Se’ (VIDEO)

Rapper Naezy made his way into fans' hearts as he bagged the 1st runner-up place in Bigg Boss OTT 3, while competing with Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey. Gully Boy was inspired by the lives of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy. The character of Naezy was played by Ranveer Singh in the film.

After her victorious stint at Bigg Boss OTT, Naezy was spotted in the streets of Mumbai. The notable rapper was questioned about his desire for a sequel to the hit film inspired by his life story which was released in 2019. To which, he said, “Haa tum log appeal karo Bollywood ke makers directors ko ki Naezy ba ke bare mai movie banana (You guys should appeal that a film should be made on me).”

Furthermore, Naezy was questioned that he is working on about how he deals with the stress that comes with back-to-back work. He responded, “I don’t take much stress with work. I work hard and am always focused on what I’m doing. So if any producers or directors whats to make a film they can contact me.”

The rapper also was asked if he was spotted at the T-Series office with Sana Makbul and if there were any projects in the cart. “Kuch dhamaka, tayar raho public”, Naezy concluded.

Naezy, my real name is Naved Shaikh. His journey from the slums of Mumbai to becoming a prominent rapper mirrors the narrative of the film. Earlier in an interview, Nazey revealed that the film Gully Boy did not showcase the film the way it was, and many parts of his story were scripted.

Gully Boy released in 2019 showcased the struggles and triumphs of underground rappers in Mumbai. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It is directed by Zoya Akthar, and produced by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.