Naatu Naatu wins Oscar 2023: PM Narendra Modi congratulates team RRR, says 'song will be remembered for years to come'

He called Naatu Naatu's win 'exceptional' and said that the song will be remembered for years to come

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated team RRR for historic victory at Oscars 2023. Soon after Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravaani, won the prestigious award in the Best Original Song category, PM Modi took to his Twitter account to congratulate the makers.

He called Naatu Naatu's win 'exceptional' and said that the song will be remembered for years to come.

"Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud," he tweeted.

He also congratulated Guneet Monga and the team of The Elephant Whisperers for winning Oscar award in the Best documentary Short Film category.

"Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature," he wrote.

About The Elephant Whisperers and Naatu Naatu

In a historic win for India, the chartbuster Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has won an Oscar under the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Naatu Naatu received love and appreciation not just in India, but across the globe. It was also performed LIVE by the OG singers at the awards ceremony and it received a standing ovation from the audience.

article-image

In a massive feat for India, Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers won an Oscar for the Best Documentary Short Film. It has been directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga.

The Elephant Whisperers is the moving story of an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu and his caretakers Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple. The documentary celebrates the bond between man and animals and also gives the audience a glimpse of the rich flora and fauna of the country. It was released on Netflix in December 2022.

