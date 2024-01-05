Naagin 6 Actress Urvashi Dholakia Undergoes Surgery After Being Diagnosed With Tumour In Neck

Urvashi Dholakia, who gained popularity for the role of Komolike in the hit television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently underwent surgery at a hospital in Mumbai's Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital after being diagnosed with a tumour in her neck.

The news was confirmed by the actress. She said, "I had to undergo surgery as a tumour (cyst) was diagnosed in the neck in early December 2023. My surgery is successful and now I have been advised rest for 15 to 20 days."

Urvashi's son Kshitij Dholakia also shared a picture of his mother on his Instagram story from the hospital, in which she can be seen resting on the bed. He also added a 'Get Well Soon' sticker.

Meanwhile, Urvashi was recently seen as a contestant on dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and was paired with choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge.. However, she became the second contestant to get eliminated from the show.

On the work front, Urvashi has starred in several shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhi Saheli, Mehendi Tere Naam Ki, and Kahin Toh Hoga, among others.

Recently, the actress was seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6, in which, she played the role of Urvashi Kataria. She also became the winner of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 6 in 2013.