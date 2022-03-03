'Didn't have Rs 1500 for my child's education': Urvashi Dholakia tears up while sharing struggles of being a single teen mom

Popular television actress Urvashi Dholakia, who is currently seen in “Naagin 6” opened up about the struggles she encountered as a single mother at the age of 18.

For those unversed, Urvashi married at 17, and had twin boys Kshitij and Sagar. She raised them as a single mother.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Urvashi got emotional as she shared her financial struggles back in the day. She recalled, “At that point in time, I was a little hyper, because you are stuck in that position where you don't know what to do.”

She further said, “You feel 'what am I gonna do I don't have Rs1500 to pay for my child's education.' You feel bad, you feel let down, but today when I look back at that time I feel I have done well for myself."

The actress even got teary-eyed during the interaction and continued, "life gives you a lot of obstacles, but you have got to just move on."

Known for her popular role of Komolika in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", Urvashi has been seen in shows such as "Chandrakanta: Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha", "Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai" as well as "Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii".

Meanwhile on work front, Urvashi bagged an important role in “Naagin 6” headlined by Tejasswi Prakash.

Opening up about her role, Urvashi said, "I am delighted to return to fiction genre after four years and I have no words to express how happy I feel to have landed the role of Urvashi. Urvashi is a happy-go-lucky woman, who is very protective of her daughters but is also insecure about her husband."

"I am sure the audience will connect with her pure-hearted nature and will also enjoy how her characters evolves in the show. I will give my very best to do justice to this role and I hope to live up to the expectations of the viewers," she added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 09:43 AM IST