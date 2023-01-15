Urvashi Dholakia: 'Grey characters sell... so I put my face to those'

Pic: Instagram/Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi Dholakia, who was seen in the television serial Naagin in 2022, is making an OTT debut with the recently released Avaidh. The anthology comprising eight love stories is directed by Tarun Chopra and boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Nasir Khan, Vikas Verma, Rakesh Paul, Priyanka Sood, and Ashish Narula to name a few. The anthology focuses on varied relationships and the repercussions of the decisions. In an exclusive interaction with The Free Press Journal, the actress talks about her journey, the anthology, and more. Excerpts

Tell us about your character in Avaidh.

I play a lady boss who runs a firm. She is a detached kind of a soul and wants everything. The plots are different from what I perceive and conceive on my own. There are eight different stories.

I have been playing grey characters for 22 years. That always has been my USP. They sell, so I put my face to those.

You are so positive in real life, do you agree looks are deceptive?

This is what happens. Take Pranji’s example. He was such a positive human being in real life. So was Manormaji. I worked with Shashikalaji, as well. They are so humble and when you see them on screen, they are so different.

What was your takeaway from Sashikalaji?

I did an episodic show with her around 20 years ago. I have learnt a lot from every senior I have worked with. The first takeaway has always been how to remain grounded. You need to have your feet on the ground and head on the shoulders.

How do you look at your journey?

It’s been 38 years; I have been working since my school days. God has been kind and the support of my loved ones, who have been with me for a long time, has helped. Irrespective whether people like me or hate me... I am still here. I am thankful to God as he has showered blessings on me.

I am not an insecure actor because I believe there is life beyond this bubble of our industry. I always wanted to enjoy my life outside the industry.

What projects are you working on?

I have nothing right now. I take each day as it comes. One fine day, I got a call for Avaidh. I had not heard from Suresh Thomas for years. Then suddenly he called and said, ‘Parsun shooting karna hai (Need to shoot from day after).’ And, here I am!

