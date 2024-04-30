'My Work Has Gone Unnoticed': Ileana D'Cruz Says She Hasn't Received Her Due In Film Industry

Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who was last seen in Do Aur Do Pyaar, has stated that she has not received her due in the industry and most of her work went 'unnoticed'. The actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy, in August 2023 and she was away from limelight ever since she announced pregnancy. She was recently seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely and Do Aur Do Pyaar but both the films failed to make a mark.

In one of her latest interviews, Ileana has revealed why she feels she has not received her due in the industry. The actress told India Today, "If I'm being completely honest, no, I don't feel like I've received my due. I definitely feel that a lot of the work that I've done has kind of gone unnoticed. And I don't know why."

Ileana made her acting debut in 2006 with the Telugu film Devadasu. Till 2012, she appeared in various Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Anurag Basu's Barfi.

However, the actress feels that after starring in Barfi, she stopped getting offers from South.

Opening up about making debut in Hindi films after working in South films for six years, Ileana said, "It wasn't meant to be a shift. It was me doing a Hindi film because I genuinely loved Barfi as a story. I thought that it was an unusual film, and I didn't really see myself doing anything like that or having something like that come my way ever again. It was a one-off and I thought it would be stupid to give it up. It wasn't like ‘Oh, now I am moving my base to Bollywood, and I am never going to do a South Indian film again.’ But I feel somewhere when I signed up to do Barfi, there was this weird misconception that 'she's moving to Bollywood now. She's not going to be interested in doing South films'."

During the same interview, Ileana also admitted that she did become more 'selective' about the work she wanted to do after moving to Bollywood.