'My Son Was Like My Sibling': Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Fame Shalini Passi Opens Up On Becoming Mother At 20

Shalini Passi, who has emerged to be a favourite among the masses with the show, Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, opened up on embracing motherhood when she was just 20. In a recent interview, she stated that she "grew up" with her son, Robin Passi, and that her son was like her sibling at one point.

During a conversation with Deepak Pareek, Shalini revealed that she was equally immature as her son back in the day. "I used to go to the toy store and get as excited as my son. I would take him to Disneyland and go mad on the rides with him," she shared.

"We were like siblings. It is like we grew up together. For the longest time, he used to call me by my name and it is only now that he addresses me as his mom," she added.

She also shared how Robin would call Shalini's mother to complain about her whenever he was upset. "He used to call up my mother and say 'Your daughter has lost it'," Shalini laughed.

She also shared how she would mix water in soft drinks for Robin as she did not want him to have aerated drinks, and he did not know how coke actually tasted until he had it at a friend's birthday party. "My whole life is dedicated to my son," she gushed.

For those unversed, Shalini, 48, is married to 57-year-old Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Passi. The two are proud parents to 27-year-old Robit Passi.

They made headlines after Shalini showed off her 20,000 sq ft mansion located in South Delhi on the show, Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. She also grabbed eyeballs for her over-the-top fashion, no-nonsense attitude and flaunting her multiple hobbies on the show.