'My Response Was Tweaked': Shivangi Joshi Lashes Out At Media For 'Misinterpreting' Her Statement

Shivangi Joshi, last seen in Sony TV's show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka has recently been making headlines owing to her rumored relationship with Kushal Tandon, her costar from the show. While both Kushal and Shivangi have refrained from commenting or talking about the same, the actress was recently quizzed about 'rumors' surrounding her. At a jewellery launch event on her birthday, when the actress was asked about 'rumors' surrounding her these days, she replied by saying 'Rumors come and go.' However, Shivangi's response was tweaked in a way where it was shown that the actress has addressed the rumors of her relationship with Kushal Tandon.

Owing to this tweaked response, the actress, along with her family fell prey to brutal trolling. To finally put a stop to all this, Shivangi took to her Instagram stories and bashed the publications who went ahead to misinterpret her statement. Addressing the same, Shivangi stated that she was quizzed about 'rumors going around,' replying to which she very generically said that 'this is what rumors are for, they come and go.' However, her response was tweaked in such a way that it invited a lot of emotional turmoil for her and her family. The actress further states that she has always kept her personal life away from the public forums and that she will open up about everything when the time is right.

Shivangi writes, ' I'm very disappointed by a group of people for misconstruing my words and misinterpreting them. Recently, at an event, I was asked a generic question about a lot of rumors going around, to which I said, "That's what rumors are for, right? They come and go." Unfortunately, my response was tweaked with voiceover, and the outcome was a lot of uncalled-for remarks and statements causing emotional turmoil for my family and me. I've always kept my personal life private and refrained from talking about it in open forums. Hence, I request you to kindly respect my privacy. When the time is right, you will know. But taking advantage of someone's generic statement and bashing them and their families is not at all human. I respect everyone, and I expect the same in return. Thank you.'

The actress recently made headlines with the news of her engagement with Kushal Tandon. However, both Kushal and Shivangi issued clarifications later, stating that the news is completely false.