'My Mother Is Dying': Vivek Vaswani Recalls Shah Rukh Khan's Heartbreaking Revelation About His Mom's Failing Health

Bollywood actor-filmmaker Vivek Vaswani, who has been a friend of Shah Rukh Khan even before he set foot in the film industry, recently recalled the heartbreaking moment when SRK had revealed to him that his mother was critical in the hospital and that she was dying.

Vivek stated that it was around 1990 when SRK visited Vaswani in Mumbai and the actor informed him about his mother's health. "He said to my face, ‘My mother is dying’. He poured his heart out. Then we went and sat on Marine Drive. He told me about his mother, the organ failure," Vivek recalled.

He added that he used to get expensive medicines for SRK's mother in Mumbai and would send them to Delhi through a friend who was a pilot. "But she died," Vivek said.

The filmmaker also revealed that it was SRK's mother's demise which made him choose films over television. He shared that after his mother's death, Shah Rukh reached Mumbai one day and met Vivek and stated that he wanted to do films.

"I said, 'But tumko film karni hi nahi thi bas TV karna tha'. But he said that he wanted to do a film now because his mother wanted him to be a superstar," Vivek recalled.

In several interviews in the past, SRK has always mentioned how his mother loved films and wanted her son to be a star one day too. He had once even mentioned how he prayed for the first time in his life when his mother was battling for her life in the hospital.

He had also shared how because someone had told him that a person doesn't die when their loved ones were unhappy, SRK sat next to his mother's bed in the hospital and kept complaining about how disappointed he was with life only to make her live for him.