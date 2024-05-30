'My Mom Borrowed Money, Gave Me ₹10,000': Rajkummar Rao Revealed How He Was Scammed For His Acting Debut

Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor with Kapil Sharma |

The 10th edition of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, who are playing the lead roles in their upcoming film Mr & Mrs Mahi. The makers of the show have shared a promo of their fun-filled episode on social media. During the show, Rajkummar spoke about his initial days in the film industry and revealed he was scammed by someone who promised him a film.

During the show, Kapil asked him about the incident and that is when the actor stated that the person took Rs 10,000 from him saying he would make him an actor by offering him a film.

Narrating the incident, Rajkummar said that he had seen an advertisement in the newspaper which mentioned the requirement of an actor. He said that back then, he didn't know the difference between TV and films. "I called them and (this person) asked me to meet him. I cycled all the way to South Ext in Delhi. They had a typical office. The man had a photo with everyone from Gulshan Grover to Raza Murad. I thought he knew everyone. He said it would cost me 10,000 rupees for a photo shoot," he said.

He further expressed how he was scammed, and the place he went for the photoshoot was empty within three days. Rajkummar added, "My mother borrowed money and gave me Rs 10,000. The person got my photoshoot done at Kalindi Kunj Park. Then I got a call that I had been selected. I was on my knees thinking I made it in life. I was all set. After three days, when I went to meet him, that place was empty. The office was locked and no one was there. I asked people around me about it. They told me they had run away.”

With their lively conversation and hilarious anecdotes, the dynamic duo of Janhvi and Rajkummar will send the audience into fits of laughter.

Rajkummar and Janhvi-starrer Mr & Mrs Mahi showcase the story of Mahendra, a failed cricketer, and Mahima, a doctor, who are brought together by the virtue of an arranged marriage. It is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions. The film is slated to hit the screens on May 31.